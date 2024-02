Ileana D'Cruz and her partner, Michael Dolan welcomed a baby boy on 1st August 2023. They have named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. The little one is about seven months old now. Ileana is a hands-on mom and loves sharing pictures and updates about her motherhood on her Instagram handle. And that's what she has done just now. Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram story will not just leave you gushing but also drive away your Monday blues. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz shares a gorgeous bathroom selfie from her pregnancy days, breaks the internet

Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram story will leave you 'aww'

Just a couple of minutes ago, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram handle and shared a post from The Mum Crew. It reads about a mom tucking her baby away in bed and bidding the baby good night telling the kid that she will see them in the morning. However, that's far from the truth as they both laughed and saw each other 17 more times before the sunrise. Isn't it the most Aww-worthy post ever? Ileana dropped a melting emoticon along with the post. It is the most adorable post you will come across on a Monday morning. What a heartwarming feeling it is, no? Check out Ileana's post here: Also Read - Is Ileana D’Cruz really married to partner Michael Dolan? Actress leaves fans wondering

Ileana D'Cruz's posts about her baby boy

Ileana has been sharing posts about Koa Phoenix Dolan every now and then. She shared her post on the Christmas occasion. She shared a picture of his leg, in a heartfelt post. She also shared a picture from his baby swing set and it was the most adorable picture ever.

Just recently, Ileana shared a selfie on her Instagram stories. It was about a throwback to when she was a couple of months pregnant with Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana is into fitness and body positivity. The actress left everyone in awe with her pregnancy look.

When Ileana D'Cruz talked about her partner Michael Dolan

There has been speculation about Ileana having a baby out of wedlock. People had been commenting and asking her about her wedding on her posts after she revealed her pregnancy and the delivery of her little one. Ileana shut it down once and for all saying that it's better to keep some things mystery. She was not ready to talk about this part of her life and strongly reprimanded people for speaking against her partner and her family.

On the work front, she has Do Aur Do Pyaar costarring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.