Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her first child into the world, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1 and announced the news on August 5. According to a new DNA story, Ileana is currently married to Michael Dolan. The article disclosed not only the name of Ileana D'Cruz's supposed husband but also the actress's wedding date, which was May 13, 2023.

Illeana D'Cruz married Michael Dolan in....

DNA claimed shortly after the actor declared the birth of her newborn son that, according to wedding register records received by the portal, Ileana married Michael Dolan on May 13 of this year, four weeks before she announced the news of her pregnancy over social media.

According to the story, Ileana shared a photo of herself in a white bridal gown in front of a decorated location around that time, but it is unclear whether the shot was taken for her wedding or a photoshoot. However, the wedding site and other specifics are unknown. Michael Dolan is similarly unknown.

Illeana reveals her boyfriend's identity.

Ileana had published a black-and-white fuzzy photo of herself with Michael in June, while revealing his identity, and captioned it, "Being pregnant is an absolutely beautiful and amazing joy... I never thought I'd be lucky enough to experience something like this, so I believe myself really fortunate to have had this experience. I can't begin to express how wonderful it is to sense a life developing inside of you."

The birth announcement of Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in April of this year. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post the first picture of her newborn baby, Koa Phoenix Dolan. According to Bump.com, Koa means 'fighter' or 'valiant warrior'. Ileana captioned the black-and-white photo of her sleeping son, "There are no words that could fully convey how happy we are as we welcome our precious boy to this world (heart emoji)." Hearts overflowing..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Reacting to the post, many celebs and her fans wished her well. Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, "OMG. Congratulations to you, Illeana, while Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Leo boy".