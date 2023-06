It is a mood for celebrations at the home of Karan Vohra. The Imlie actor and his wife, Bella have been blessed with baby boys. They are twins. He made the news official on his Instagram handle. Karan Vohra got married in 2012 and embraced parenthood after a decade. He is seen as Atharva on the show, Imlie. He shared the news along with the prayer of Om Namah Shivaay. His wife Bella is now in Delhi with her parents. He has plans to bring them back to Mumbai when the kids are a couple of months. It seems she announced her pregnancy days after he joined the show Imlie. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan applies henna, sings songs as her father is all set to marry for the second time [Watch]

Karan Vohra had thrown a baby shower in Delhi for Bella and her friends. The pics went viral on social media. We can see her looking gorgeous in a peach coloured gown with a lot of frills. Karan and she can be see sharing a kiss in the video.

He said it is very tough to stay away from the kids. It seems Bella and he stay connected virtually. He wants to see the precious moments of his kid growing up. He said that he was upset as he could not be with her when she was pregnant. The actor made a great impression as Shaurya right from his debut show, with Samiksha Jaiswal.

TV couple and Pankhuri Awasthy are also expecting twins. She is set to deliver in a few weeks time. Other TV actors who have twin babies are Sourabh Raaj Jain, , Kinshuk Mahajan and .