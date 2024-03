When news emerged that actor Imran Khan's marriage had hit a rough patch, people were left shocked. The actor who married his childhood sweetheart, Avantika Malik was adored for being the perfect partner. It was an image which he carried even in his films. Bollywood fans who miss rom-coms really want Imran Khan to come back and entertain them once again. Of late, he was seen with former actress Lekha Washington. The two attended the marriage of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare together in Udaipur. Also Read - Bollywood's perfect superhero casting: Junaid Khan to Ajay Devgn : A cinematic dream team

Imran Khan slams those calling Lekha Washington a home-breaker

Imran Khan has confirmed that he is indeed dating Lekha Washington. He said that he has divorced and been separated from Avantika Malik since 2019. Imran Khan also slammed those who believe that Lekha Washington is responsible for his split for his wife. Imran Khan told Vogue in his interview that the narrative of his lady love being a homewrecker, is infuriating. He said it angers him as it is not only misogynistic but also takes away his agency as an interview. Imran Khan also gave Vogue a timeline of his relationship with Lekha Washington. He said, "Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported." The actor has said that he is undergoing mental therapy for years now. He said it is part of his wellness.

Imran Khan said he is planning to make a return to films. He said he wants to do it as his own pace. He said he is looking at a role, which is age-appropriate for him. Of late, we saw how actress Zeenat Aman's Instagram comment section with flooded with demands to see Imran Khan back.