Imran Khan has been arrested by the paramilitary forces on the charges of corruption. It is likely that he will remain in custody for the next four to five days. The arrest was made outside the Islamabad High Court. The members of his party Tehreek-E-Insaaf have been protesting all over. There are reports of arson in many parts. He might be kept in custody till the next fortnight. The whole matter is being discussed on foreign shores. India has fortified its security on the border. Top Pakistani celebs have called out the arrest. Take a look at the tweets and posts... Also Read - While Arjun Kapoor can't make chai, here's looking at Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors who are excellent chefs

You are one man, but you have the strength of millions.

Stay strong skipper . #BehindYouSkipper — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 9, 2023

Please get out of your homes guys. He’s in jail FOR US. His entire career of political struggle comes down to today. He’s telling us to fight for our constitutional rights, please GET OUT THERE AND PROTEST! — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) May 9, 2023

PTI UK urgent protest call- reach Pak high commission at 1pm! — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) May 9, 2023

Imran Khan arrested illegally. Appeal to the Judiciary to take action against those who arrested him. This is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan. #ImranKhanArrest pic.twitter.com/XxMd7DQYg3 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 9, 2023

FAISALABAD ZILLA COUNCIL CHOWK.

LAHORE LIBERTY CHOWK. RIGHT FUCKING NOW. ALL OF YOU SHOULD BE OUT IN YOUR CITIES. TWEET THE VISUALS FROM THE STREET. WE ARE AT WAR. — Hamza (@Hami147) May 9, 2023

Dozens in riot gear arresting a 70 year old who can barely walk. For shame! was this necessary? He said he was ready to go to jail if need be peacefully. ?? Disgusting! — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) May 9, 2023

Also Read - Bollywood actors who bid farewell to acting; Imran Khan, Asin Thottumkal, Tanushree Dutta and more [Watch Video]