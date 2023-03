Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan's marriage to Avantika Malik has reportedly hit a rough patch. The stars have been reportedly living separately since 2019. Both of them have maintained a stoic silence over divorce rumours but Avantika Malik's cryptic social media posts often draw attention. Once again, the couple is in the news thanks to a cryptic post. The post made by Avantika Malik has left fans curious if their divorce has already been finalised or what. Also Read - Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan action sequence a huge affair? Makers constructing an elaborate set for the same

and Avantika Malik's divorce has been finalised?

Taking to her Insta stories, Avantika Malik shared a picture of ' song that had lyrics about divorce. The post had “that divorce was the best thing for her” written on it. Avantika shared it with the caption and wrote, “Not only her…#justsaying.” Fans are curious now. This post of Avantika Malik has made its way to Reddit.com. Many are commenting and saying that 'It's better to part ways than be bitter the whole life." Another comment predicted that "I thought they divorced a year or two back." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhimanyu goes against Manjiri and sides with Shefali; is Abhi finally realising his mistakes?

Check out Avantika Malik's post below:

It was in 2011 that Avantika Malik and Imran Khan tied the knot. They also have a daughter together. It was in 2019 that rumours of their separation started doing the rounds of the internet. It was being reportedly that they are living separately. Through various posts, Aantika hinted at the separation. As reported by India.com, a source reportedly claimed that the reason behind their split is Imran Khan's failed career as an actor. The source was quoted saying, "Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work."

It was recently that Imran Khan hit headlines as he was seen holding hands with . They worked together in .