Imran Khan has been super active on social media ever since he replied to a fan's comment with regards to his comeback in Bollywood. While the actor has taken a sabbatical from his career, he took to his social media account on Wednesday to share some unseen and rare behind-the-scenes pictures from his 2010-film Break Ke Baad. Directed by Danish Aslam, it was one of Imran's first few films and also featured Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Imran Khan’s photo dump from Break Ke Baad

Taking to his Instagram account, Imran shared a string of pictures with a heartfelt caption. "In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast."

The actor also revealed that the film will always have a special place in his heart and added, "Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind the scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse."

In the first picture, Deepika and Imran can be seen sitting underneath a table. The second picture has Deepika carrying Imran on her back with a goofy smile. The third picture had director Danish Aslam talking to Deepika. The last picture had Deepika and Imran posing with a funny cut-out banner of Imran.

Imran’s nostalgic photo dump got a reaction from Deepika as well. “Soo True!” wrote the Pathaan star in the comments section of his post.

Several users took to the comments section of Imran’s post to ask him for a comeback into films. One user wrote, “We need those times back. Adhoorey is still on top of my playlist and also Dhoop ke Makaan. We miss you in the cinemas Imran Khan. hope you’ll be back and with exactly these kind of hopeless romcoms which give our souls unadulterated happiness. uff uff watching the movie again today.”

Another comment read, “I love this movie too. But jane tu ya jane na is emotions for me. I can't express my feelings in a word because jane tu ya jane na give me a another level happiness while watching that movie.. I really love that movie and i love @imrankhan a lot.. Plz come back in a movies it's request. I'm waiting since 8 years.”

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015-release film Katti Batti. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also featured Kangana Ranaut.