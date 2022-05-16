Imran Khan has no plans to reunite with estranged wife Avantika Malik, 'It's a closed chapter': Report

There have been reports since the past couple of years that and his wife Avantika Malik have headed towards a split. But they have not confirmed the same yet. The two have been living separately for over two years now. And despite multiple attempts, friends and families getting involved, Imran has reportedly decided not to restart his marital life, 'at least not with Avantika'. Also Read - Trending Pics of the Day: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan looks unrecognisable, Shehnaaz Gill hugs and kisses Salman Khan and more

According to a report in TOI, Imran does not want to get back to his estranged wife Avantika, who has also finally understood that nothing can reunite them. She was earlier thinking about giving another chance to their marriage. So it looks like Imran and Avantika's marriage is now a closed chapter.

In September 2019, Avantika had shared a cryptic post on social media about walking away and not seeking someone's approval, which she later deleted. The post had sparked off rumours that Imran and Avantoka could be headed for a divorce. Sharing a few lines by musician Morgan Harper Nichols, she had talked about the need for one to realise that one should make a brave decision of walking away on her Instagram post.

Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011. The two welcomed a baby girl in 2014.