Khan stated that while everyone thinks he left acting because he wasn't achieving success, he actually took a break initially because he became a new father. He wanted to be the best dad to his daughter, Imara. However, when Katti Batti tanked at the box office, Khan mentioned he really wanted to reflect on the kind of work he wants to do and what actually works in the industry.

As of now, Imran hasn't signed any Bollywood projects. He is taking one step at a time and is hopeful that soon he will make his comeback.