For many months now, everyone has been talking about Imran Khan being missed from movies. His fans loved how he brought the rom-com era and were missing him in the movies. And recently, Imran commented on a fan's comment asking for a comeback. The actor put a condition before the netizens and his fans. And guess what? They have not just responded but also fulfilled his condition. Yes, you read that right. Imran Khan now has to make a comeback as all are waiting.

Imran Khan talks about Bollywood comeback

It so happened that veteran actress Zeenat Aman shot for an Ad. The actress then shared it on her official Instagram handle. Seeing the veteran actress make a comeback in front of the camera, one of the netizens named Aditi commented on her post lamenting that Zeenat ji has made her comeback, When will Imran Khan make his comeback? And Imran Khan really replied to the comment. However, with a condition. Imran addressed Aditi's comment and wrote, "Chalo Aditi, let's leave this one to the internet... 1M likes and I'll make it happen," with a shake hands emoticon.

The internet has responded to Imran Khan's condition. They have actually fulfilled the condition put forth. The comment of Imran has got over 1M likes and that too in less than 24 hours. Can you believe it? So many people are looking forward to Imran Khan's comeback in movies. Imran has also liked the post shared by Zeenat Aman. Imran also shared the video of Zeenat Aman on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji." Check out the comments below Zeenat Aman's post here:

The internet has done what Imran asked for and now, he's gotta come back in movies. What are your thoughts about Imran's comeback? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.

Imran Khan in the news

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, reports of Imran Khan's divorce from his wife Avantika Malik surfaced. The two have been living separately, as per reports. She shared a post that featured Miley Cyrus and was captioned 'that divorce was the best thing for her.' Avantika shared the post on her stories and wrote, "Not only her... #justsaying," leaving fans wondering if they had parted ways. Neither Avantika nor Imran has spoken about this. They have a daughter named Imara Malik Khan. On the work front, his last film was in 2015 called Katti Batti which starred Kangana Ranaut.