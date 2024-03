Imran Khan is going to make his comeback in Bollywood. Last year after many heartfelt messages and requests, Imran Khan finally decided to work on his Bollywood comeback. He has been missing from the big screens since his last release in 2015, Katti Batti. The actor has now opened up like never before on why he decided to move away from his Bollywood career. It happened after his movies did not perform as well as one would have thought. And it affected Imran internally.

Imran Khan talks about the lowest phase in his career

Imran Khan is hailed as a rom-com specialist now and people have been asking for his comeback in Bollywood as they loved that rom-com era. But the movies when released did not perform as well as one would like. And the final blow was when Imran and Kangana Ranaut starrer Katti Batti turned out to be a disaster. After the debacle, Imran reveals, he couldn't bother investing his time, energy and effort that were required to stay in the industry. In his interview with Vogue, Imran reveals "I couldn’t bring myself to go to parties and socialise with people in the hope that someone would offer me a film." Also Read - Bollywood's perfect superhero casting: Junaid Khan to Ajay Devgn : A cinematic dream team

Imran Khan was feeling torn on the inside. He says he felt damaged on the inside and wanted to fix it. He gives an example of how when one pulls a hamstring, they visit a doctor, similarly, when one doesn't feel good mentally, one has to seek therapy. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein actor confesses that he has been diligently taking therapy for the last seven years. Also Read - Imran Khan on how life changed after disappearing from Bollywood; Moved out of bungalow, sold Ferrari...

Imran says it has been the defining decision of his life. He reveals he has been taking therapy since 2017. He remembers the exact date as well. It has been 2500 days since then.

Imran Khan's Bollywood comeback

Talking about his comeback, it so happened that everyone has been sharing videos and pics of Imran Khan and his movies and how they feel like therapy and give out healing vibes. One day, Zeenat Aman's video of making a comeback went viral. A girl named Aditi commented and tagged Imran asking him about his comeback as the veteran actress was also on the same path. Imran threw a challenge about getting a certain number of likes on the comment. The fans responded within 24 hours.