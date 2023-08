A couple of days ago, Imran Khan was asked by a fan when he would make a comeback. And he did respond to her message but with a twist. However, it seems Imran underestimated his fans who have been eagerly looking forward to his Bollywood movie comeback. Imran Khan has now given an update on the same. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor has shared a post on his Instagram handle and fans are yet again flooding him with comments regarding his comeback. Also Read - Imran Khan puts a condition for his Bollywood comeback and the internet responds

Imran Khan thanks fans for their patience on his Bollywood comeback

Bollywood actor Imran Khan shared a screenshot of his threads post and his unique, witty and goofy style of writing, Imran addressed his fans. He wrote, "To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me." Imran shared the screenshot of his thread post which also includes the response from one of his fans. The fan has asked him to make Luck 2. As per the report, the performance of Luck was not up to the mark. And it seems Imran shared the post in self-deprecating humour. "I guess that's what I get for posting on Threads," Imran Khan wrote in the caption.

Check out Imran Khan's latest Instagram post on his comeback here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Fans have been suggesting Imran Khan on the films he can be a part of most which are the sequels to his romcoms. The netizens are asking Imran to make a comeback with rom-com movie.

What made Imran Khan think about his Bollywood comeback?

Well, it so happened that Zeenat Aman has posted a video of her latest work on her Instagram handle. And on it, one of the netizens by the name Aditi lamented in the comments section asking Imran about his comeback. And Imran actually responded to her saying that he is leaving his comeback on the internet. If his comment got one million likes, he will think about it. And the internet responded. Within 24 hours, Imran Khan's comment got more than 1 million likes. He also shared the video of Zeenat Aman on his stories and claimed to be taking cues and lessons on how to make a comeback from the veteran actress.

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film came out in 2015. Imran has since stayed away from the media glare and seemingly quit Bollywood.