In honour of Sridevi, KriArj Entertainment cancels the screening of Anushka Sharma's Pari

Bollywood is shook by the news of the untimely demise of veteran actress Sridevi. She passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai. Her body is being brought back to India after autopsy by Dubai authorities and funeral and last rites will be held tomorrow on February 28. In the light of events, Anushka Sharma and KriArj Entertainment have decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film Pari.

While the movie is due to release on March 2, the screening of Pari, for industry members, was to be held on Wednesday, but now stands cancelled. Producer Prernaa Aroraa has said in a statement, "We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February."

Speaking of Pari, not much is known about the plot of the film. All we know for now is that Anushka Sharma plays a witch named Rukhsana. Parambrata Chatterjee invites her to his home and she overstays her welcome while creepy things begin to happen. Yes, that is all we know. After a long time we have seen a movie that has kept us guessing about the plot. We are excited to watch this movie. Pari hits theaters on March 2, coinciding with Holi, hence the makers' promotional tagline This Holi, Be Safe.

The trailer and promos of the film have left the audience fairly excited and one can expect people to gather outside the ticket windows when the movie releases. Pari is a joint-production venture between KriArj Entertainment and Anushka Sharma's production house. From the looks of it, Pari seems like profitable venture.