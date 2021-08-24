As India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, and Saif Ali Khan's sons and Jeh Ali Khan celebrated the occasion with and Kunal Kemmu's daughter . Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share the pictures from Raksha Bandhan celebrations and our hearts are melting. Also Read - From Taimur Ali Khan to Inaaya Kemmu and Aaradhya Bachchan: Here's how these 15 star kids celebrated Holi last year

In one of the pictures shared, we see Inaaya Kemmu sweetly kissing brother Jeh Ali Khan. It is his first Raksha Bandhan celebration and Inaaya showered him with love. Soha shared the picture with the caption, "First rakhi." In another picture, we see Inaaya tying rakhi to Taimur Ali Khan who is seated on father Saif Ali Khan's lap. She shared this picture with the caption, "Bound together " and mentioned that they missed Saba Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both the pictures are very adorable and will instantly make your day. Take a look at the pictures here. Also Read - Diwali 2020: From Taimur Ali Khan to Inaaya Kemmu – 15 star kids who further lit up the festival of lights

Jeh Ali Khan was born in the month of February this year. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure to keep him away from the media glare for a few months and didn't even reveal his name for a long time. It was only recently that the pap got to click pictures of Jeh Ali Khan. Also Read - Awwdorable! Taimur Ali Khan flaunts temporary tattoos in this latest click from his London vacation

Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif, Jeh and Taimur have recently returned from Maldives. The family had taken of the beach paradise to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Now, they are back in the city. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in 's Laal Singh Chaddha, while Saif Ali Khan has Bhoot Police and Adipurush in his kitty.