In the second semi-final of Men's T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval, India lost to England with ten wickets and people have been expressing their disappointment with the Indian cricket team. While a lot has been said and written about the Indian line-up, Bollywood stars such as , and more are motivating Team India to keep their chin up after their big loss.

took to Twitter and said that today's game was outplayed but unfortunately our team didn't bring their best in the semi-finals. He also didn't take down the England team and called it the much better side today. But he finally made people realise that such is the game and lauded Team India for their effort throughout the tournament.

Been out played today,unfortunately we didn’t bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from #England they were the much better side todaySuch is the game. Well played through the tournament #TeamIndia heartbreak today. Congratulations #TeamEngland #T20Iworldcup2022 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 10, 2022

Ajay Devgn also shared a heartfelt note for the Indian team as an avid fan. He said that cheering for the team has always been an amazing experience. Though their journey towards the finale was cut short, but they enjoyed every bit of it. He also talked about the amount of pressure they carry on their shoulders and still make the nation proud.

"Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever. - An avid fan," he wrote.

Keep heart guys.

Team India, today & forever ❤️ ?? pic.twitter.com/IioP6bIc3Q — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 10, 2022

Farhan Akhtar also encouraged Team India on their big loss and said that though it was a disappointing day but the story doesn't end here. This is just a chapter and they will once again emerge stronger than before.

After India's exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, legendary Sunil Gavaskar is expecting a few retirements from the current team in near future. The former India captain said that he expects several changes in the line-up, adding that Hardik Pandya will be taking over the Indian team after the World Cup.