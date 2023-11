What an epic match it was at Wankhede today! This India vs New Zealand semi-final match will be remembered forever for the history changed tonight. Mohammad Shami and Virat Kohli and the company led India to ICC World Cup Finals. Shami hauled 7 wickets and Virat knocked his 50th ODI century and so did Shreyas Iyer for India which helped keep the team unbeatable at the top with all wins. And it is due to the hard work and game that the boys have played. Also Read - Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record: Sunny Deol, Jr NTR and more celebs shower praise [Check Reactions]

Indian celebrities rejoice over India's epic win against New Zealand at the semis

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the match and put in a considerable total. Shubman got retired hurt after scoring about 70 runs. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer put in two centuries and pulled India towards the 300-run mark. KL Rahul's knock of 39 on 20 balls helped India put a total of 397 runs in front of the opposition team. New Zealand was not too bad. In fact, there were moments when Indians started praying to every God for the win. The God of wickets, Mohammad Shami cast his spell and led team India to victory with 7 wickets haul and a good 70 runs in hand. It was one epic match and an amazing game by Team India as well as New Zealand who did chase 327 runs. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blow kisses at each other as latter scores a century during India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede [Watch]

Celebs react to India's win against New Zealand in World Cup semi-finals

Ayushmann Khurrana was commenting on X (formerly Twitter) continuously. Not just Bollywood but South Indian celebs and even TV celebs were busy watching the match and marvelling over Shami and Kohli's performance in the tournament. From Anupam Kher to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs have cheered on team India for their victory and for making a place in the finals. Have a look at their reactions here: Also Read - #donotretiredhoni: Lata Mangeshkar requests MS Dhoni to not retire

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

Tremendous team triumph! ??

And we enter the finals!??

Little hiccups were imperative in this contest, that happened in the middle. Now we are all set to win this edition!

This dominance is unprecedented! #YehCupHumaraHai#WorldCup2023 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2023

.@imVkohli will continue to shatter records. @ShreyasIyer15 will grab the headlines. But my captain @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma is THE Man of the Moment. He sets the match ablaze with his selfless knocks, setting up a stage for the entire team to shine. No milestones, just team… pic.twitter.com/DwJlCNNSve — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 15, 2023

What a player man…. #MohammedShami ???. Absolutely a game changer. #IndiaVsNewZealand — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 15, 2023

What a stellar performance, #TeamIndia ???

Such a treat to watch our champions excel on the field and win their way through the semis. Huge congratulations to @imVkohli for setting yet another record, and @MdShami11 for his brilliant 7 wicket haul! Super excited for the finals!… pic.twitter.com/FMUA3OvnNm — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 15, 2023

Congratulations #TeamIndia ?? on a remarkable victory in the World Cup Semi Finals! Kudos to Virat Kohli for his record-setting innings and a masterclass by Mohammed Shami. Let's carry this form and make history in the finals.#MenInBlue #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/b2eWsp8bvF — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 15, 2023

Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

Bowled over by Shami's Sensational Seven. He is making a habit of knocking out the opposition...like a boss. @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/VsPEdClkpJ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 15, 2023

SUPER SEVEN SHAMI…

YOU ARE THE MAN… ?????? Can’t wait for SUNDAY BLAST… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2023

What A World Cup he is Having ? #Shami Sunday MAKE IT AGAIN ♥️ @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/xPyAZb5X7X — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 15, 2023

Wickets after wickets on flat decks .. one more 5 er left for..Ahmedabad.. best fast bowler at the moment .. congratulations team india .. the performance has been beyond compare this tournament.. pic.twitter.com/1nB52lb1bx — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 15, 2023

What a Shami-final!!!!!!

Well done India for a superb batting display and a spectacular bowling performance to get into the final. ???#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/XtqZWQvcJT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

Superb bowling by man of the match, Mohammad Shami! His consistent match winning performances have made him a standout player in this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/x14gZe2OZe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2023

7 wkt in a WC semi final, India is blessed to have such a genuine match winner. #shami pic.twitter.com/UQFHLGDXQj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 15, 2023

What a Shami-Final..Witnessed history unfold on the field today ?? #TeamIndia remarkable victory making every Indian beam with pride! #INDvsNZ #CWC23 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/46qsqnsBWy — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 15, 2023

If there was a way to measure the Blood Pressure of a nation, it probably spiked when Mitchell was promising to be a Marvel Hero But thank you Dr.Shami, for the BP medicine. We will sleep soundly tonight…?????? #CongratulationsIndia pic.twitter.com/deoqVJMji8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2023

Aye aye captain - @ImRo45 -the leader.. the guide… the glue…. ekdum Kadak !!! Khup khup shubheccha Final sathi !!! pic.twitter.com/mbSLq6iy94 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 15, 2023

WOW !!! What a stunning performance from the Indian Team ???? What a pleasure it was to watch them play today. Take a bow @imVkohli leading run scorer & @MdShami11 leading wicket taker of World Cup 2023. Complete team effort with such a dominant performance. @BCCI… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 15, 2023

And we are roaring into the finals like the tigers we are ????

Jo bhi kaho, todays match had everyone on the edge of their seats but our cricket warriors came through with yet another stellar performance. Breaking back to back records today with @imVkohli ’s 50th century and… pic.twitter.com/C63Ap1dLka — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 15, 2023

All-round performance in the first innings, and what a spell by @MdShami11! ? Ab bas Sunday ka intezaar hai!!! Thanks to #TeamIndia ?? Now onto the finals & the ?#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/QJUzLRnXwS — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 15, 2023

10 games on the trot. So proud of this team. Rohit leading from the front derailing the opposition bowlers. Gill, Virat, Shreyas, Rahul all in top form. Then the best bowling attack we have ever seen finishing things off. All focus now on the 19th. Let’s go ??#IndvNZ #WorldCup — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) November 15, 2023

Watch this Anushka Virat video here:

Talking about Virat Kohli, he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of having the most ODI centuries. It was special for Kohli as Anushka Sharma and Sachin were both present to watch him make history. On the other hand, Shami's knock was special too. He has hauled 5 wickets lots of times. This 7 wickets helped India get back its hold in the game and make a place in the Finals. He won the Man of the Match award during the post-match presentation ceremony.