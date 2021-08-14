Independence Day 2021: Akshay Kumar names his favourtie patriotic movie outside his filmography and we bet our last penny you can't guess it [EXCLUSIVE]

We like to revisit some of our best patriotic movies during the Independence Day week to engulf ourselves in that spirit of 'deshbhakti'. So, BollywoodLife asked Akshay Kumar, who's known for many patriotic films like Baby, Airlift, Kesari, Gabbar is Back and the upcoming Bell Bottom amongst others, what would be his favourite patriotic film outside of his own filmography.