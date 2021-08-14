With Independence Day dawning upon on us again, the patriotic sentiment throughout the country is no doubt at an all-time high. It's that time of the year we feel like swimming through all the glorious aspects of the nation and revel in its accomplishment – call it nostalgia or an underlying sense of deep love for the country that everyone possess, even if some do not care to admit it, or call it anything you want, but the Independence Day week does makes people feel better in more ways than one about the country. And one of the the things we like to revisit during this time is some of our best patriotic movies to engulf ourselves in that spirit of 'deshbhakti'. Also Read - Did you know Akshay Kumar is the only actor across Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood to have not delivered a flop since 6 years?

On that note, BollywoodLife asked , who's known for many patriotic films like Baby, , Gold, , Gabbar is Back, Mission Mangal and the upcoming Bell Bottom amongst others, what would be his favourite patriotic film outside of his own filmography. Responding to our query, Akshay Kumar said, “Meri filmography ke bahar, mere liye kaunsi acchi hai, patriotic film (which patriotic film I like outside of my filmography)? Ek film thi (there was a film), Hindustan Ki Kasam, with Raaj Kumar. It had some beautiful music, too, beautiful songs. Chetan Anand saab ne banayi thi (it was made by Chetab Anand sir). Uske andar bahut acche, acche scenes the (it had many good scenes and songs), dhun the, uske andar ek dhun tha, Hindustan Ki Kasam, naa jhukega, yeh sar watan... (begins singing the first line of the title track), bahut accha tha, bahut accha tha. Toh woh wali hai (so, that's the film, his most favourite patriotic movie outside his filmography).” Also Read - Bell Bottom: Did you know the Akshay Kumar spy movie is inspired by these real-life hijackings of Indian Airlines flights back in the 80s?

So, there you have it, the superstar known for his patriotic movies in Bollywood, finally names his personal-favorite patriotic movie. Also Read - The Lunchbox and Shakuntala Devi casting director Seher Aly Latif passes away; Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and other stars express their grief