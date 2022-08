Nation celebrates 75th year of its freedom. On Independence Day 2022, the hearts of every Indian are filled with pride. Celebrities across industries are taking to their respective social media accounts to share notes on Independence Day. Bollywood stars like , , , , and many more took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts to share wishes on Independence Day 2022. Many stars from the South film industry like RRR duo and Jr NTR, KGF 2 star Yash and others also posted pride-filled messages on Twitter. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Masaba Gupta believes 'true independence is being yourself 100% all the time' [Exclusive Video]

Ram Gopal Varma's viral tweet

Among all the patriotic posts, 's tweet has caught everyone's attention. His idea of true independence includes freedom for husbands, wives and kids. He wrote, "True independence for a husband is to get independence from his nagging wife and for a wife,it is to get independence from her boring husband and for children it is to get independence from their irritating parents." Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Drashti Dhami reveals what 'Asli Azaadi' means to her [Exclusive]

True independence for a husband is to get independence from his nagging wife and for a wife,it is to get independence from her boring husband and for children it is to get independence from their irritating parents #HappyIndependenceDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 15, 2022

Celebrating 75 years of freedom… Happy Independence Day ?? #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/y6N2740zdd — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 15, 2022

75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all. #HarGharTiranga @AmritMahotsav @PMOIndia @ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/pFRWYVa2zA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence Day. Let’s bow our heads in honour of every brave soul who fought for our azaadi and salute our soldiers who have been protecting our borders for the last 75 years, so we could live the luxury called freedom. सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा। pic.twitter.com/UXpJoAowzQ — (@Riteishd) August 15, 2022

हर घर तिरंगा ?? pic.twitter.com/wM5kTxEng3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 15, 2022

Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide.#HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2022

76వ స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.?? — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2022

My heart swells with pride as I say…HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY INDIA! May we continue to soar as a nation together - hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder. Jai hind??#IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/kDfJYbLjkQ — (@karanjohar) August 15, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

BollywoodLife wishes everyone a Happy Independence Day.