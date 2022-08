We all will be celebrating the 75th Independence Day tomorrow. Everyone has a patriotic feeling in their heart, and we are sure people are hoisting the flag outside their houses as this time to celebrate the special day we have the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Well, during Independence Day, we love to listen to patriotic songs, and Bollywood has given some really good tracks that touch the right chords of our hearts. So, below is the list of patriotic songs that need to be on your playlist this Independence Day… Also Read - Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 3 PREDICTION: Akshay Kumar starrer manages a small 25% jump but remains poor in metros and multiplexes

’s Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Lata Mangeshkar's song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon is undoubtedly one of the most patriotic Hindi songs. The track was made as a tribute to the Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962. Lata didi's voice will sure get tears in your eyes.

AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salam

In 1997, AR Rahman launched an album called Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhe Salam was one of the songs in it. The track is one of the most popular songs composed by Rahman and even after so many years, people love to listen to it during Independence Day and Republic Day.

Aisa Des Hai Mera from Veer Zaara

Want to know how beautiful India is? Listen to the track Aisa Des Hai Mera from the film Veer Zaara as it perfectly describes the country. perfectly gets the essence of India with his lyrics.

Teri Mitti from ’s

Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari needs to be on your playlist. Arko’s music, B Praak’s voice, and Manoj Muntashir’s amazing lyrics will surely make your heart heavy and get tears in your eyes.

Ae Watan from Raazi

Your playlist would be incomplete without Ae Watan from starrer Raazi. It is one of the most beautiful patriotic tracks we have heard in a Bollywood film in the past few years.