Salman Khan starrer Ek Tha Tiger was released on 15th August 2022. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role, and it was a blockbuster at the box office. After the super success of Ek Tha Tiger, YRF decided to make it a franchise, and in 2017 came Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali Abbas Zafar directed the sequel and it became a blockbuster at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Eid next year.

Salman Khan celebrates 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger

Today, the Tiger franchise completes 10 years, and took to Twitter to share a video that gives glimpses of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Earlier, the makers had announced that the film will release on Eid 2023, and today, once again they have confirmed the release date.

Salman shared the video and wrote, "#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Salman Khan's fans are excited for Tiger 3

Salman Khan fans are super excited for Tiger 3, and moviegoers are waiting to see Tiger and Zoya back on the big screen again. Check out their tweets below…

Tiger is Back ? Cant Wait for The Biggest Movie of Bollywood #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/JN2EfWmWmY — Rohit Pathak  (@Being_Rohitp) August 15, 2022

Chutti Over #Tiger , Lets Get Back To The Mission ???

Mark The Date -: 21-04-2023 TIGER WILL ROAR AGAIN ?#10YearsOfEkThaTiger pic.twitter.com/7qV6iUUn6n — ???.???ℝ?ℍ !!ʙʜᴀɪᴊᴀᴀɴ!! (@Salmans_World27) August 15, 2022

He is coming to rule and conquer the box office once again. Be ready to witness the biggest storm i.e, TIGER MANIA. pic.twitter.com/WIRjTAat0I — Aryan #Tiger3 (@i_aryan26) August 15, 2022

Tiger 3 is directed by , and , who was seen in the first instalment of the film, will return to the franchise with this film.

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali / Bhaijaan, and No Entry 2. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on 30th December 2022.