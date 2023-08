Akshay Kumar has been officially granted Indian citizenship, a significant milestone in his journey. The actor had expressed his intent to acquire an Indian passport back in 2019, a process that was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. Commemorating Independence Day, Akshay chose to share this momentous news with his fans through X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Also Read - After Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 check out these upcoming new movie box office clashes

Accompanied by an image of the official document, Akshay conveyed, "With heart and citizenship, both proudly Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! ?? pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

Akshay, earlier, in many interviews, elaborated on his sentiments, expressing how it had been disheartening when unfounded assumptions were made about his Canadian citizenship. He emphasized his profound connection to India, stating, "India is my foundation... Everything I've achieved, everything I've gained, has been from here. And I consider myself fortunate to have the opportunity to give back. It's disheartening when people make uninformed remarks…"

At present, Akshay is reveling in the triumph of his recent release, 'OMG 2,' which has admirably crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone at the box office. His cinematic accomplishments and now his official Indian citizenship stand as a testament to his unwavering dedication and contributions to his homeland.