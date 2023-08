Palak Purswani, who had a ball of a time on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, entered the house with a positive attitude, and within a short span, she managed to gather a good number of fans. The diva was also in the news for bagging a lead role in the Fuh se Fantasy' show, which her fans are awaiting. And as the 77th Independence Day of our nation is around the corner, the actress recently talked about her plans for this and also put forth her views on people considering the 15th of August a rest day. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Three wildcard entries to add drama as Salman Khan show gets a two week extension? Here's what we know

Talking about her plans on Independence Day, Palak Says, "It's one of the Important days for our entire nation, and we should celebrate it by spreading lots of love and brotherhood. My plans would truly be on this point itself, as I will spend a little time sitting alone, serving heartfelt silent condolences for all our brave freedom fighters." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani reacts on fight with Pooja Bhatt; says, 'I respect seniority but...' [Exclusive]

Talking about how she looks up to the 15th of August and also rolls down some wisdom to the people considering the 15th of August as a holiday, Palak tells, "I look at this day as paying tribute to those who lost their lives assembling the citizens of our nation as one and sacrificing their lives for our better future, so I understand that we have a lot of workload and this one holiday that to in a weekday is something we always look for, but we should at least give a while to do something for our society if not big things than by just cleaning our surrounding area, planting trees, and if not all these, than just let your children know about our brave freedom fighters and their sacrifices." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani spills the beans on Avinash Sachdev's infidelity; says, 'Woh Sachdev nahi, Jhooth bhi bahut bolte hain' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

She also talked about the brave freedom fighter whom she looks up to, "I really look up to, Sir, Bhagat Singh, who was just a 23-year-young boy and gave his life in the name of his motherland, so I respect and totally get inspired by his courageous beliefs and moves, which sometimes motivate me and help me keep going in my life." She adds, "Unfortunately, the role of Jhansi Ki Rani (Rani Laxmi Bai) has already been portrayed, but yes, if given a chance, I would love to do it."

Palak concludes her talk by giving a message to all the readers: "A very Happy Independence to all,. Respect our ancestors who lost their lives in the war against British rule and try to implement a at least one brave quality of them into ourselves."