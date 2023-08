We all are celebrating our country’s Independence Day today. It is August 15 and we are celebrating 76 years of India’s freedom. On this special occasion the Government of India has urged everyone to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ moment. All the citizens in India have the National flag of India held high at their homes. Just like all of us, our favourite stars are also celebrating this day by showing their respects towards the nation and the National flag. Also Read - Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film tanks in foreign markets, nowhere near Pathaan or Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Many of the celebrities have shared their pictures on social media and also wished fans on Independence Day. Sunny Deol who is currently enjoying the success of his film, Gadar 2, celebrated the day with the Army, school kids and his son, Rajveer Deol.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Independence Day to my fellow citizens! Love your nation and your family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Katrina Kaif also shared a picture with Vicky Kaushal as they celebrated Independence Day. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also celebrated this day at her home, Mannat. He shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shilpa Shetty also hoisted the National flag at her residence. She wrote 'Vande Mataram' along with the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Jackie Shroff celebrated the day with school children and shared the video on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind"

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories to wish fans on Independence day. Suniel Shetty dropped a video on Instagram and penned down a lengthy note. He wrote, "On our 77th Independence Day –I wish for an India where every young mind is excited about the endless possibilities. I wish for India to stand tall on the global stage as a shining example of progress. I wish for India to genuinely love every bit of our culture, language and traditions. But above all, I wish for every Indian heart to swell with pride, realizing how lucky we are to be born here. Happy Independence Day, my fellow Indians! Let's keep dreaming, aiming high, and creating a future that makes generations proud. Jai Hind!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Farah Khan shared a picture of her kids dressed in tricolour outfits. Along with it, she wrote, "50% Hindu.. 25%Muslim.. 25% Parsi.. 100% INDIAN ?? #happyindependenceday .."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Ajay Devgan took to Twitter to share a glimpse of a calendar with a video “Azadi ka rasta azad khyalo se banta hai." He wrote, "Celebrating our azaadi with these powerful words. Happy Independence Day to all!”

Celebrating our azaadi with these powerful words. Happy Independence Day to all! ???#IndependeceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/E4AKWGbXbL — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2023

Kajol also shared a video to wish fans on Independence Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kangana Ranaut, Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar and other stars also shared pictures and videos to wish fans on Independence Day.