Actress Sumati Singh, who is known for her roles in shows such as ‘Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ and ‘Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, is now perfectly cutting the arc with her acting as 'Kirti' in the daily soap 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se.' Apart from bagging such pivotal roles for herself, the actress once had to struggle for even a small role on TV. She has come a long way with her hard work and nuanced acting skills, but apart from that, the diva is also very humble and down to earth. And as Independence Day is around the corner, the actress talked about the importance of the day and opens up about the freedom fighter she looks up to.

Talking about her plans for this Independence Day, Sumati says, “I will be shooting as I don’t get off easily. But I will eat jalebi and will distribute it to homeless people a week. My father always use to get jalebi’s for us on Independence Day.” Remembering the golden old celebration days in school during Independence Day, says, “I remember during school times, I was very good at dancing and drama. We used to do all the preparations 10 days before Independence Day. I always use to be in a dance group. We use to perform patriotic songs and use to wear different clothes especially the colours on the flag.

It was so much fun. We also use to play the drama of how Mahatma Gandhiji used to do the marches.” When asked about one such great freedom fighter she looks up to and is inspired by them, she says, “I respect all the freedom fighters as everybody has some quality and because of them we are living here with freedom. I get inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. As he was brave, smart and he had a good amount of knowledge. He knew what to do at the right time.

The way he fought was different. Everyone who has sacrificed themselves for the country should be respected equally.” Adding on to which freedom fighter she would like to portray as a character, she says,” I will portray Gandhiji because he did so much not only in India but outside India as well and people respect him so much. Discussing the changes she would like to see in society after 77 years of Independence, she says, “It’s been 77 years since independence, but still, we are not free. Our mentality and thoughts have still not changed. People still don’t believe in equality and differentiate between caste, culture and race. The difference between rich and poor is still there.

Today social status is also very important for people. Girls still don’t have the freedom to go out at night and to wear whatever they want because of the rapes and the way people blame the girls if something wrong happens has still not changed. Why can’t people teach their son to help any girl who is alone at night. So there is still a lot which needs to be changed.”