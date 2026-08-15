Independence day 2026: Yash, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and other stars share patriotic wishes

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, Bollywood and South cinema stars including Yash, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan took to social media with heartfelt messages.

यश फिल्म रामायण में रावण का किरदार निभाएंगे.

India’s marking its 80th Independence Day today, August 15. All across the film world, stars are jumping in to celebrate, sharing warm messages with their fellow citizens. You see Yash, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, all dropping patriotic wishes online, looking back at India’s journey.

Yash, Akshay Kumar Share Independence Day Wishes

Yash, who’s getting ready for his new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, posted on Insta, “Today, we celebrate those who fought for it, and recommit to building the future they imagined. Happy Independence Day!” Varun Dhawan went heartfelt too, celebrating freedom and remembering the heroes who made it possible. He wrote, “Tod ke zanjeeren ghulami ki, aaj hum azaadi ki saansein lete hain, yaad karke un veeron ko, shaan se kehta is desh ka har insaan hai - mera Bharat mahaan hai!”

Priyanka Chopra simply shared a snapshot of the Indian flag, and reflected on how much the country has grown and her hopes for the future. Suniel Shetty had his own tribute, posting a photo holding the Tricolour and saying, “Every time the Tiranga goes up, the heart somehow stands a little taller.”

Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore

Farhan Akhtar mixed things up, quoting Rabindranath Tagore’s classic “Where The Mind Is Without Fear.” He wrote, “Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake. Happy Independence Day.” Farhan’s post really goes beyond independence, pointing to a future full of new possibilities.

Akshay Kumar chimed in with a message in Hindi, hoping the Tricolour always shines bright and every heart stays full of hope. He wished everyone a happy Independence Day, just like so many others in the industry.

Patriotic Films To Watch On Independence Day

On this day, it’s also a good day to revist up some patriotic films. You can’t go wrong with Rang De Basanti or Lakshya, stories that stir up patriotism and courage. Films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shershaah, Sky Force, and Dhurandhar 1 and 2 are all worth revisiting. All in all, as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, these messages from celebrities remind everyone just how much was sacrificed for freedom and how much responsibility comes with keeping the nation’s hopes alive.

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