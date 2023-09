Once again, India creates history by winning the match against Pakistan. After waiting for a day and a half to witness this historic moment, India beats Pakistan by 228 runs. What a brilliant knock by Virat Kohli, and what a comeback by KL Rahul! Both made centuries in a match against Pakistan and shined like never before. Those who were skeptical about the selection of Kuldeep Yadav proved themselves wrong by taking not one or two but five wickets and changing the game. India’s win against Pakistan will definitely help India play against Sri Lanka tomorrow. If India wins the match tomorrow, it will become the first team to reach the final of the Asia Cup in 2023.

Fans are happy to see what they wanted to see: Rohit Sharma's half century, Shubman Gill continuing the form, Virat being consistent, and KL Rahul's comeback. This will definitely help India look forward to winning the Asia Cup.

Take a look at every B Town member is hooting this BIG win of India against Pakistan.

Powerful batting supported by impressive bowling ? Kamaal kar diya boys... some wins are fun ;) #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bpw5dqAkKP — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 11, 2023

For all the hype around Pakistan, the team just did not show up. Pretty darn disappointing. Well played Kuldeep, Kohli, KL ans the boys #IndiavsPak — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) September 11, 2023

What a match!!! India is on a roll both on and off field #INDvPAK #G20Bharat2023 #Chandrayaan what an era for #Bharat — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) September 11, 2023

Congratulations to Virat and KL for their 100s. One big positive sign for #TeamIndia is that all our top 6 batters - Rohit, Shubman, Virat, KL, Ishan and Hardik have scored runs at various stages in the 2 matches. Well played! Keep it up.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yVspWsg4Ax — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2023

A sublime performance - A triumphant return. Gratitude Overflows.

Grateful to the almighty for empowering all efforts.

??? pic.twitter.com/jZ5HHG8DdM — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 11, 2023

Not only is India eyeing the Asia Cup, but they are also eyeing the big game coming ahead, and they are a great contender for the World Cup 2023.