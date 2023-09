Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to react to the ongoing controversy regarding India’s name change to Bharat. From Amitabh Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, celebrities reacted to the name change and warmly embraced the new name for the nation. The news comes a day after an invite by the President Draupadi Murmu went viral on social media, where she referred to herself as President of Bharat to invite the G20 leaders for a special dinner. Also Read - Teacher’s Day 2023: Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: Celebrities who had a crush on their teachers

Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs react to India to Bharat name change

As soon as the news of India's name change went viral on social media, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

T 4759 - ?? भारत माता की जय ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2023

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of one of her previous interview, where she had suggested that India should be called Bharat. "And some call it black magic …. It's simply Grey matter honey ? Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name … Jai Bharat," she wrote in the tweet alongside the screenshot.

In a long note, Kangana expressed her thoughts about the name change and wrote, “What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya. From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of Kurukshetra came under one continent called Bharat so why were they calling us Indu Sindu??”

From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of… https://t.co/R11hrMcjbH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2023

She further added, “Also the name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India ? I know they called Red Indians that because in olden English Indian simply meant a slave, they named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by British. Even in olden days dictionary Indian’s meaning was mentioned as slave they recently changed it. Also it’s not our name we are Bhartiya not Indians.”

Jackie Shroff too reacted to the name change and told ANI, “Earlier, our country was called Bharat right? My name is Jackie, some call me Jocky, and some call me Jaki. People change my name because of that I will not change. Just the name will change, we will not. You people keep changing the country's name, but don't forget that you are an Indian."