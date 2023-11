India faced defeat at the hands of Australia today at the World Cup 2023 match. The Men in Blue might have lost the game but they have won hearts. The India vs Australia match was kind of one-sided when the opponent team took to the field to chase a total of 240 runs made by team India. it is heartbreaking indeed but Team India has only made us all proud. Though we don;t have the trophy, we have the best team in the world and everyone from the film and TV world is cheering on them for the same. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and other stars enjoy the India Vs Australia final match at Ahmedabad [See pics]

Bollywood and TV celebs cheer on Team India after losing the World Cup finals

From Abhishek Bachchan to Suniel Shetty, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Nakuul Mehta, Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aly Goni and more celebs have cheered on team India for entertaining them through their game. The visuals after the loss have been heavy and everyone is heartbroken but everyone agrees on one thing, Team India played exceptionally well. Celebs from the film and television world are lauding Team India for such a brilliant journey in the World Cup. So, what the cup is not ours. They are giving a pat on team India's backs and cheering on them. Have a look at the reactions here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and family attend the Ind vs Aus World Cup Finals; Deepika Padukone greets them with hugs [Watch]

Congratulations Australia ✨. Well prepared and played as expected. I so wish if i could know how to treat #cricket just as a sport. But its a bloody emotion. And i just simply cant help it. #WorldCup2023Final — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 19, 2023

Just a bad day at the office for team India. ???

You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of #WorldCup2023 ?

Thank you for the adrenaline!

Well played! ??? pic.twitter.com/tnNQawu3Jh — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 19, 2023

We love you, we stand by you, we are proud of you #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GNDVEfCxZa — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 19, 2023

My Team is My Winner ? pic.twitter.com/zQFr1rhPfo — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 19, 2023

Sport doesn’t always have fairytale endings ? The ‘almost perfect World Cup ‘ wasn’t to be .. but so much to be proud of our team and boys ?? each one of you are truly amazing ??

Congratulations to Australia , you were the better team today .@BCCI — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 19, 2023

Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory! One bad day for #MyTeamIndia. So let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances… pic.twitter.com/gXGninVr0K — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 19, 2023

Team #India you gave us the most memorable moments in the past few weeks. Thank you so much! Congratulations on a well played #WorldCup ?? We are proud of you. Congratulations #Australia for winning your 6th World Cup! You played your best game. #CWC2023Final… — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 19, 2023

Not our day. Still one of the greatest teams to have played for India. Proud to have backed them and followed their incredible journey. Congratulations Aussies?#IndVsAus — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 19, 2023

Love you Team India ???

What a stellar performance!

Big ups to every one of you magnificent players. So proud of you all no matter what! Stand tall, always! ??????#Jaihind — SHEYKHAR (@ShekharRavjiani) November 19, 2023

You win some you learn some..! forever #TeamIndia Forever Blue!! #INDvsAUS — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) November 19, 2023

As I’ve said we are a champion team irrespective. So chin up boys….Many many congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 19, 2023

We played superbly throughout.

They played superbly today!

???????#CWC23Final — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 19, 2023

Team India Our Heroes Forever❤️

#TeamIndiainFinal ?? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2023

Team India, Our Heroes ??. You tried your best. We are so proud of you ? #TeamIndia — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) November 19, 2023

I have tears in my eyes seeing Rohit Sharma cry … ??? I love you Sharma ji! @ImRo45 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 19, 2023

A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. ????#TeamIndia #CWC23 — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2023

Our team played exceptionally well throughout the World Cup and delivered memorable performances. True sportsmanship involves emerging stronger from both triumphs and setbacks. I firmly believe that you will emerge even stronger. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2023

India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself… Heads high ?? #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/mfBnJFq1SE — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 19, 2023

We are still the best team in the world India ??❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 19, 2023

#TeamIndia we love you ❤️ What a brilliant performance this entire series. #Champions — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 19, 2023

Super heartbroken, especially Vivaan? Commendable play by our #teamindia throughout this series?

Today could have been our big W but through and through we will be the biggest fans of our #MenInBlue and the next cup will be ours ?

Jai Hind??#CWC23Final #INDvsAUS… pic.twitter.com/BGn5MYdD1f — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 19, 2023

For me, it was Travis head, his brilliant catch nd a spectacular inning as a batter tht changed the entire game.

Australia was too good today? Well played team india, this team hs been remarkable so far n we must support them after having such an unfortunate day. We are proud ?? — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) November 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain cried after the match. Mohammad Siraj was also in tears. The visuals left everyone heartbroken. Talking about Australia's batting, Travis Head's knock of 137 runs set the tone for the match. Though India got David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith out early, Travis truly turned the tide. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan shares a special message for Rohit Sharma and team India ahead of the finals

Well, played team India. You've played well and everyone is super proud of everyone on the team.