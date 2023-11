India vs Australia World Cup Finals are happening in India at Ahmedabad as you read this. Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty and many more are in Ahmedabad to support their spouses. A huge crowd has turned up for the World Cup Finals. Harbhajan Singh, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have grabbed headlines. Bhajji is getting flak for the same. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and other stars enjoy the India Vs Australia final match at Ahmedabad [See pics]

Harbhajan Singh gets slammed for his comment on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty belong to the film world. They are married to cricketers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul respectively. Well, Bollywood and Cricket have seen some amazing love stories including that of Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech to name a few. And from today's match, Harbhajan's remark about Anushka and Athiya is going viral. In the commentators' box, Harbhajan was seen discussing what Anushka and Athiya would be talking about. Bhajji is heard saying they could be talking about films and adds that they might not know much about cricket. Also Read - World Cup 2023 final: Anushka Sharma leaves for Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Australia, netizens struggle to spot baby bump

Harbhajan Singh's comment on the actresses has not gone down well with many people on the internet. Fans feel it was a very sexist remark from Harbhajan. He is getting flak from everyone on X. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get naturally glowing skin like Anushka Sharma with Top 5 moisturisers with amazing discounts

Why Anushka and Athiya ? Even Harbhajan himself doesn't know much about cricket !! Many believe that he was a chucker. — ???? Shekhar Kamath ???? (@cjkamath) November 19, 2023

Harbhajan Singh's comments about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the World Cup 2023 final have received criticism. He questioned their understanding of cricket and suggested they may not know much about the sport. Some people have called for an apology from Harbhajan… — Khabristan.PK (@khabristandotpk) November 19, 2023

The audacity Harbhajan Singh has talking about how Anushka and Athiya might be talking about movies cuz they do not understand the game of cricket..IN NATIONAL MEDIA! — Omahasiya Vahiyaya (@SaltyBeeee) November 19, 2023

To be honest, I don't care whether Anushka or Athiya know about cricket or not. But, both of them know enough to not donate to Pakistani Shahid Afridi's NGO unlike Harbhajan.

They have never supported Khalistan unlike Harbhajan.

They don't work for Kejriwal unlike Harbhajan.… pic.twitter.com/vK7UXUvsO5 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 19, 2023

@harbhajan_singh may be your wife does not much about cricket but judging anushka and athya from same lens is sexist comment. I hope you are not learning from your friend Razzaq. — $BM (@shubhamssn) November 19, 2023

Harbhajan's comment about Anushka and Athiya not knowing anything about cricket was just so not cool. Not expected from him#INDvAUS Thanks @abhinn — Mr Coffee Bean (@moreovercoffee) November 19, 2023

“I don’t think they are discussing Cricket, I doubt they know much about it”

- @harbhajan_singh made this sexist comment against Anushka & Athiya pic.twitter.com/id3vSHjvOb — Journalist ShyamSunder Pal (@ShyamasundarPal) November 19, 2023

Harbhajan Singh sparked controversy with his remarks about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the ODI World Cup 2023 final. #INDvsAUSfinal#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/jtLutCiXlt — Sports Cricket (@SportsCricket07) November 19, 2023

fuck harbhajan singh and your misogynistic comment on athiya and anushka. wdym "film ke baare me gossip kar rahe honge". just fuck off. you were always irrelevant — minwife⁷ (@joonisgreat) November 19, 2023

Harbhajan Singh

That is so fcking disgusting of you to say to those two people

Especially since anushka has been coming to matches since forever

So disgusting

I'm a girl and I bet I know better cricket than half my class of boys — i ❃ ? era (@jhoxmatilda) November 19, 2023

harbhajan singh had the audacity to look at anushka and athiya talking and say "they have no knowledge of cricket they are probably talking about movies" are you being fucking for real now ? — vai (@cyphergojo) November 19, 2023

Harbhajan Singh needs to think before he speaks. What the hell do you mean by saying that Anushka and Athiya will be talking about movies and not about cricket because they have little understanding of the game. Their spouses play cricket so why won't they have the knowledge? — Lucifer (@Lucifer_Bhai) November 19, 2023

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma here:

The India and Australia match seems one-sided right now. Only a few runs are left now. India did 240 runs and got all out. Australia right now is at 233 with a loss of 3 wickets. It seems, this time, India is not going to bring the world cup home.

This is not the first time that a comment on Anushka Sharma and cricket has been made. Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar made some comment about Anushka which was not received well by Anushka. She had slammed the former cricketer.