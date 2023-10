Today, all eyes were on the game of India Vs Pakistan. As we know, the visiting team batted first, and were bowled out for 199. It is a very modest score given that the track looked great for batsmen. The home team could not be happier. Finally, the cameras also caught visuals of Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh cheering for the team. Anushka Sharma had flown in today morning from Mumbai for the match. Both the ladies wore white. Both Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh wore white dresses to the stadium. Given the weather, the ladies kept it cool and comfortable. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 'dance pe chance' will take away your Monday Blues, netizens call them King Queen [Watch Video]

Netizens have amused reactions to their expressions

The camera has captured the two women, and netizens are wondering why they are looking so upset. Indian team has done well to dismiss Pakistan for a very modest score. In fact, it looks like a no contest. Take a look at some of the reactions below....

Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh looks unhappy even after a good bowling performance by India. #AnushkaSharma #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ksAYHC955b — Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) October 14, 2023

Anushka & Ritika bhabhi made me fall in love just like Pakistan's middle order wickets fell for our bowlers.#IndiavsPak #BCCI #PakistanCricketTeam #AnushkaSharma — B T D (better than drugs) (@bttrthandrugs) October 14, 2023

The look you give your husband to say WHY ARE YOU SO LATE? Just so you know, if your wife is giving you this look runnnn! ?#Virushka #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli? pic.twitter.com/zZvWXxlyKZ — Gina (@I_GinaK) October 14, 2023

It is rumoured that Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her second child. Virat Kohli and she have a daughter, Vamika. Even Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are parents to a baby girl.