Everyone is watching the India Vs Pakistan match happening at the Narendra Modi stadium of Ahmedabad. The icing on the cake has been the presence of Salman Khan. He came to promote Tiger 3 which is releasing on Diwali. The actor said that this movie is far bigger than the earlier two. Salman Khan told fans that Aditya Chopra has splurged a lot of money on this action film, and the team has put in immense hard work. He also said that Katrina Kaif and he had worked very hard. The superstar said people will get exact idea of the canvas of the film when they see the trailer. He just hoped the movie would be houseful like the India Vs Pak clash.

Dr Shiva Rajkumar meets Salman Khan

Kannada actor Dr Shiva Rajkumar was also there at the Star Sports Studio. He had come for the promotions of Ghost. The two met briefly. Dr Shiva Rajkumar was seen as Hukum in the Rajinikanth blockbuster, Jailer. Fans are gaga on seeing a pic of the two together. Both of them had encouraging words for the Indian cricket team. Here is how fans reacted on seeing them together...

Salman Khan also told Team India to not take any pressure. He said he would love to see sixes and fours out of the stadium. The superstar revealed that KL Rahul is his fave player. Well, the batsman has come into form for World Cup 2023, and we hope he is in his golden phase for this crucial tournament.