India Vs Pakistan is not just a match but an entire emotion for the cricket lovers from both countries. India Vs Pakistan match will commence tomorrow, i.e. is September 2, in Sri Lanka, and the fans are super elated to witness this historic game all over again. Amid the big trend of India Vs Pakistan going on, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's old interview is going viral, in which he strongly claimed that Pakistani players are the best T20 players. Shah Rukh Khan, who became the owner of KKR(Kolkata Knight Riders), his first IPL team in an interaction, had reportedly said, " I am not giving an excuse, and I truly believe Pakistani players are the best T20 players in the world. They are the champions. They are wonderful. But somewhere down the line, there is an issue, and we cannot deny it." Also Read - Suhana Khan faces social media wrath after becoming a brand ambassador along with Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Watch the old video of Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan speaking about not having Pakistani players in IPL and called it humiliating.

In this old video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen highlighting the exclusion of Pakistani players from the selection in IPL, calling it humiliating. Thestar admitted to wanting Abdul Razzaq in his team. "I think it’s humiliating to me as a KKR owner that this has happened".

Shah Rukh Khan was seen further explaining his thoughts about the entire exclusion of Pakistani players in the selection of the IPL, "We are known to be good; we are known to invite everyone, and we should have. I truly believe that they should have been chosen. As a matter of fact, I’m not going to be the one who says the opposite of what everyone else is saying, but I wanted Abdul Razzaq. I think it was in the newspapers much earlier than even the auction started. Dada (Sourav Ganguly) was very keen". Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 21: Sunny Deol film set to break all-time records held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan, back in the IPL's early days, said something like, we should stop blaming Pakistanis and vice versa and live happily like good neighbours. He even added that his father was born in Pakistan, "Let me be honest. My family is from Pakistan; my father was born there, and his family is from there". Shah Rukh Khan's this old interview has resurfaced on the internet once again.