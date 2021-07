Indian Idol 12: Ahead of elimination rumours, Shanmukhapriya's fans rally behind her; laud her for not creating 'fake love' angle to survive — read tweets

Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya has been subjected to incessant trolling throughout the show. The young lady has won and been part of top music reality shows in the past as well. But this time, she has not got a good response from the audience. Mohammad Danish and she are contestants who have faced too much trolling. But now fans of Shanmukhapriya have rallied behind her. They have said that she is a very musically conscious artiste, and has an original voice. It seems even Sunidhi Chauhan is very fond of Shanmukhapriya who gives her original touch to every song. This is what fans wrote... Also Read - TRP Report Week 26: Indian Idol 12 loses its spot in the top five, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule

@SonyTV #ShanmukhaPriya Shamuhkha priya kaa new promo dekhaaoo please — Ravi Jengathe (@JengatheRavi) July 9, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya You are a musican. Waiting for you to make your own music! Been a while since India has seen produced female music director.https://t.co/DbecbjIMjp — Cool Gal (@CoolGal10640217) July 8, 2021

This shows how much musically conscious #shanmukhapriya is. Male singer forgot the lyrics but #idolshanmukhapriya continued in male pitch without any hesitation.#IndianIdol #IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/oNLVUu3qWQ — Anand Alex (@alex14anand) July 8, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya : Keep experimenting and evolving. Don't look back because of fossils and stagnated brains and their comments. Every paradigm brings great changes and the good ones will definitely survive. You Rock! Keep Going!!! — Dr. Chandrasekhar (@Sekhar48164295) July 8, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya 64th Episodes...is completed, Our Queen Rockstar is doing too...good, I don't have any right to threw any bad comments to anyone, only I can do keep calm.... Every action there is a reaction too.....every person is came in this world with there Destiny..,??? https://t.co/ju1ElXYTBg — dawane.sunil (@dawanesunil1) July 7, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya Indian Idol 12 - Her stature has gone much beyond as a Contestant.She has established herself & repeatedly being confirmed by Judges as a complete Rockstar.She should start performing globally & should charge 1 crore per show, the stage she has reached.Good luck. — Arun Srivastava, Corona Warrior, Social Activist (@arunsri_2130) July 6, 2021

#Indian_idol12, #ShanmukhaPriya SMP happy to see you in top 7, you achieved this with your talent, not because of on stage fake love stories, not because of making "bajiya" on strange, not because of your father is a " front line warrior", not because you are absent mind. — Siva Prasad Joga (@SivaJoga) July 6, 2021

We have to see who gets ousted in the coming weekend. It seems Ashish Kulkarni and Shanmukhapriya are in the danger zone. Let us see what happens henceforth!