Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar shares with Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others why Kajol made him yell at her on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol Season 12 is celebrating the 'Karan Johar Special' episode this weekend. Marking the semi-finale episode in the presence of Karan Johar, the top six contestants sing several evergreen chartbusters associated with KJo's movies. After Nihal Tauro's performance on the songs Ladki Badi Anjani Hai and Koi Mil Gaya, from his iconic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar will be seen sharing some trivia with the young singer and all the other contestants and judges bout how Kajol made him yell at her on the sets. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Did Karan Johar just confirm Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are a couple? Watch

Talking about the moment, Karan Johar shares, “It was the first schedule of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the first day of our shoot as well. I was only 24 years old back then. And, Kajol was a very old friend of mine who then came to my room and said, 'See Karan, I feel you are a soft human. You are directing such a big picture, there are so many people on the set, so will you be able to do it, in terms of your temperament? Will you be able to give directions? Handling such big people on the sets, instruct the crowds, so what can we do? I asked her, 'What are you suggesting?'” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Internet sensation Sahadev Dirdo of 'Baspan ka pyaar' fame to perform in the semi-finale episode

He continues to say, “Then Kajol said, 'See, my reputation is such that people are really scared of me. So, the first day, you come towards me and shout at me. I will do something that will lead you to say, ‘How dare you, you've not worked hard. Tumne rehearsal kyu nahi kiya?' She said, 'If you've yelled at me, everyone will start respecting you and no one will harass you after that.” Also Read - From 'chaddi' row to wedding drama with Neha Kakkar: 8 good, bad and ugly reasons that made Aditya Narayan controversy's favourite child

Host Aditya Narayan along with judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya also indulge in a lot of fun and engaging banter with their special guest in this semi-finale weekend episode. Indian Idol 12 will celebrate what's touted to be its 'Greatest Finale Ever' on 15th August*, arguably the longest finales in the history of television, which will go on for 12 hours straight.