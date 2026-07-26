Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak's emotional journey WINS hearts: 'I healed cancer patients through music'

Jyotirmayee Nayak scripted history by becoming the first contestant from Odisha to win Indian Idol 16, taking home the trophy and Rs 20 lakh cash prize after an emotional 10-month journey.

Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak's emotional journey WINS hearts: 'I healed cancer patients through music'

After ten eventful months, Indian Idol 16 wrapped up its journey with a bang. Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, beating out some fierce competition, right behind her was Tanishk Shukla from Jabalpur as the first runner-up. With Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah as judges, this season’s theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' really struck a nerve with fans. It even earned the show two extensions because people just couldn’t get enough.

Jyotirmayee, just 24, still can’t quite believe she won. After her big moment, she said the whole thing feels unreal. When she started out, her only goal was to give her best on stage. The prize money wasn’t really on her mind. She just wanted to impress the judges and keep growing as a singer. For now, she hasn’t decided how she’ll use her winnings.

Looking back, Jyotirmayee says performing classic songs on that massive stage was the highlight for her. Not everything went smoothly, though, landing among the bottom contestants during eliminations hit her hard emotionally. Even so, the outpouring of support from viewers pushed her to keep at it, week after week. Her victory was historic too, she’s the first person from Odisha to ever win Indian Idol. Jyotirmayee credits her parents for always believing in her dream of making music. According to her, their encouragement and her own dedication helped her get here.

Before stepping into the spotlight, Jyotirmayee worked as a music therapist, comforting cancer patients with her singing. She said the blessings and support she received from those patients became a huge source of inspiration for her. Some of them even dreamed of seeing her on a platform like Indian Idol, which makes her win feel even sweeter.

The grand finale was a party, with fellow finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, and Suhail Sufi bringing their best, plus special appearances from big names like Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Papon, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar. At the end of the night, judge Shreya Ghoshal had warm words for all the finalists. She applauded their growth and reminded everyone that the competition is just the first step in their musical journeys, trophy or not.

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