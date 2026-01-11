Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang dies at 43 due to…

Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang passed away at the age of 43 on Sunday. Read on to know more.

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who won the third season of Indian Idol, passed away at the age of 43 on January 11. He died after suffering from a stroke. After he suffered a stroke, he was taken to a hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared dead. “He was in New Delhi. I received the news of his death from his family and close relatives this morning,” filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani told the Post. Another popular singer, Pramod Kharel, has talked about the singer and said on his Facebook, "When all our fellow musicians living in Darjeeling spoke about his death, only then did I come to know." His death created a shockwave in the industry. Social media is flooded with Rest in peace messages about the actor.

About Prashant Tamang

He was a native of Darjeeling, who was born on January 4 on 1983. Tamang lost his father at a very young age. The singer later joined the Kolkata police as a constable. During his service, he nurtured his passion for singing through the police music orchestra.

The singer rose to fame after he participated in the popular music reality show, Indian Idol 3. After the triumph, he had his first album release, Dhanyavad. He had done several overseas performances and established himself as a singer and live performer. He then tried his luck in acting and made his debut with the Nepali film Gorkha Paltan in 2010. He then went on to work in movies like Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, Pardesi, and Kina Mayama. He also worked on the television show Amber Dhara. Not only that, he featured Jaideep Ahlawat’s Pataal Lok. He appeared in the second season of the show as Daniel Lecho.

Prashant was also seen as an active social worker, remembered for his representation of the Gorkha community. His Indian idol became a defining culture, bringing the community together across places like Darjeeling, the Terai, Dooars, Sikkim, the North East, and overseas.

As per reports, Prashant was about to see in Battle of Galwan. The movie, which is led by Salman Khan. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohal, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley and Abhishree Sen in key roles. The movie has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Battle of Galwan is set to release in Eid, this year. Yes, the film will be released on April 17, 2026. Talking about Prashant’s role, it has still not been disclosed. After his death, the movie will mark his last film as an actor.

