Vivek Oberoi is a no-filter actor in Bollywood, he speaks straight from his heart and even happily faces the consequences. Who can forget the biggest truth bomb he dropped against the superstar Salman Khan? And today after spending more than decades in Bollywood he is standing like a rock. Vivek is all set for his next stint along with Rohit Shetty and that is Indian Police Force, BollywoodLife met this charmer to have a candid conversation and he was as usual at his candid best. We asked Vivek about not feeling insecure as there is so much competition around and how he managed to be so secure.

Vivek straightforwardly said, " We work in a very insecure industry who are jealous of your success and wants to have the same without any hard work. But the one who is after will never get affected by anybody's success. I started my journey with struggle, I am Suresh Oberoi's son and easily got it everything on my platter. But I chose to struggle and go indifferent way, and I am very proud of my journey."

Vivek Oberoi even added that he had sleepless nights of getting things easily and wanted to get it on his merit and not on his father's name. Vivek revealed of given multiple auditions and stood in lines for the same, and after getting Company, he proudly went to his dad and told him he had gotten the film on his own as he didn't even use his father's surname Oberoi, but called himself Vivekanand. Vivek has given some stellar performances over the years and now all eyes is on Indian Police Force.

Vivek Oberoi is one of the most versatile actors in the industry and his talent was definitely not treated fairly and his fans want he gets his much-deserved due.