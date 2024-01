Shilpa Shetty has emerged as a true multitasking marvel as she showcased her incredible ability to juggle multiple projects with back to back hits. Shilpa, who was working on Sukhee at the time she was offered to play the role of a lady cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming show ‘Indian Police Force’, has proved to be an unstoppable actress in the industry. For all the Entertainment News from the world of showbiz, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty starrer rides high on dhamakedaar action and patriotism

The trailer for 'Indian Police Force' has sent fans into a frenzy, with excitement soaring off the charts as Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty's cop verse in a thrilling new avatar.

Talking about honoring her work commitments, she said, "When Rohit approached me to do this character I was leaving for Chandigarh to shoot Sukhi. I was supposed to be there for 28 days. But because I wanted to do it I had to call my producer and the he spoke to Vikram and they kindly decided to adjust. So I was flying in and out to shoot IPF and IGT which I was shooting at the same time. And meeting my kids as well. It was a really hectic time but we all adjusted. You know it is a past to die for. So as an actor you go that extra mile and as a maker he adjusted a couple of days for me because there was a huge combination. In today's time there are very few people who would let go of a date or make that adjustment."

Shilpa Shetty's versatility shines through as she effortlessly transitions between the family-centric 'Sukhee' and the adrenaline-pumping 'Indian Police Force.' Her dedication to delivering excellence in every role solidifies her status as a multifaceted actress who refuses to slow down.

Stay tuned for the release of ‘Indian Police Force’ and catch Shilpa aka Tara Shetty in action on your screens!