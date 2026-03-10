Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav to marry his childhood friend Vanshika? Check wedding date, venue and other details

Kuldeep and Vanshika's wedding was originally scheduled for November 2025, but it was postponed owing to the Indian team's hectic schedule and the World Cup. After winning the T-20 World Cup, Kuldeep is beginning a new innings.

Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav will wed Vanshika, his childhood friend. On March 14, the pair will exchange seven vows in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Ram Singh Yadav, Kuldeep's father, invited Chief Minister Yogi to the wedding in Lucknow on Monday. On June 4, 2025, a number of close friends, including cricketer Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj, attended Kuldeep and Vanshika's engagement in Lucknow.

Kuldeep's would-be bride hails from...

The distance between Kuldeep and Vanshika's houses in Kanpur is 3 kilometres. Vanshika, Kuldeep's bride-to-be, hails from Shyam Nagar. She presently works with LIC. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav resides at Lal Bungalow, three kilometres from Vanshika's home. Kuldeep and Vanshika are childhood friends who have known each other for many years.

Their wedding was earlier postponed due to...

The wedding was originally scheduled for November 2025, but it was postponed owing to the Indian team's hectic schedule and the World Cup. After winning the T-20 World Cup, Kuldeep is beginning a new innings.

Kuldeep Yadav early life

Kuldeep Yadav became a cricketer due to his father. He was born in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao area. His father operated a brick kiln. He was really passionate about cricket. He never missed a single match that was televised on television. When Kuldeep Yadav was born on December 14, 1994, his father planned to raise him as a cricketer.

Kuldeep says, “I didn't like this game at all. I just played cricket with tennis ball with friends. I was very good at studies. I never liked the game of cricket. However, today Kuldeep is a charismatic off-spinner of Indian cricket through his own and his father's hard work. Today he lives a very royal life. He lives in a posh area like Lal Bungalow in Kanpur. He owns several expensive luxury cars.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more