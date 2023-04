The Indian Telly Awards 2023 was held with great fanfare in the city. The paparazzi had a great time as some of the biggest names from the TV industry was in attendance. Even eyeball-grabbing celebrities like Urfi Javed, and Poonam Pandey were in attendance. While Urfi Javed wore a sheer dress over leotards, Poonam Pandey made heads turn. The lady turned up in a white blazer. The coat was kept in place with just a single button. Heels, bold lips and a stack of necklaces finished off her look. But the ample display of cleavage from the blazer got reactions from netizens.

Take a look at video of Poonam Pandey here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens compared her look with that of Urfi Javed. Some said that no one should blame Urfi Javed now. Another person that Poonam Pandey was the original trendsetter when it came to being bold and disruptive. We can see that Poonam Pandey looks a tad uncomfortable given that it was a very crowded event. Take a look at the comments below...

We can see that people are not very impressed. Poonam Pandey was last seen on Lock Upp. The actress got a good response as people found her quite sorted. The lady spilled the beans on her abusive relationship with Sam Bombay. She revealed how his possessive streak went out of control. Poonam Pandey's husband had said that she has all good qualities but she is not a loyal person. On the professional front, Poonam Pandey will be seen next in a web show Love In Taxi. The show is an anthology of three stories. Poonam Pandey will be playing the role of a struggling actress.

The Indian Telly Awards was a gala affair. The big winners of the night were , for Anupamaa, Harshad Chopda, , Pravisht Mishra, Ashi Singh, Ayesha Singh and others.