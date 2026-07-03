India's Got Latent 2 episode 2: Samay Raina REVEALS Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa as panellists

Samay Raina has finally unveiled the star-studded panel for Episode 2 of India's Got Latent Season 2. Calling it a dream come true, the comedian revealed that comedy veterans Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will join him on the show. He also shared an emotional note about working with the artistes who inspired him while growing up. Here's everything to know before the episode drops.

India's Got Latent 2 episode 2: Samay Raina REVEALS Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa as panellists

Samay Raina finally revealed who’s sitting on the panel for Episode 2 of India’s Got Latent 2, and he’s not holding back his excitement. For Samay, this episode is a dream come true, he’s getting to work with the very comedians he grew up idolizing. Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to join him, along with Samay’s close friend Balraj Singh Ghai. If that lineup didn’t already have fans buzzing, Samay made things official by posting the episode’s thumbnail on his Instagram Story, showing him sitting with the panel. Within hours, fans were geeking out over the mix of TV legends and Samay’s signature irreverence.

What did Samay post?

Samay didn’t sugarcoat what this meant to him. Right after sharing that thumbnail, he posted a note straight from the heart almost like a letter to his younger self. He talked about how he basically grew up watching Chandan and Kiku on TV, laughing at their sketches for years, while Haarsh wrote so many of the shows that shaped his humor. “I can’t believe I’m actually doing Latent with them tonight,” he gushed. That excitement jumped off the screen. To Samay, this is more than just another episode, he called these guys his comedy heroes, and you can tell he’s just as much a fan as anyone watching.

For viewers, this is exactly why India’s Got Latent 2 is hitting different. The show is bringing old-school TV comics and internet comedians into the same room, and it feels like we’re watching two comedy worlds collide. Fans who know Samay from his days as a stand-up comic and chess streamer are especially in on the inside jokes and the nostalgia.

Everything about India's Got Latent 2?

Episode 2 drops July 3rd at 7 pm IST on both Netflix and YouTube, just like the premiere. The first episode, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, already made waves, people loved the honest, loose conversations and all of Samay’s self-roasting. Adding Kiku (everyone’s favorite from The Kapil Sharma Show), Chandan (another Kapil regular), and Haarsh (who’s written and hosted a bunch of comedy reality shows), Samay is leaning right into the old-school comedy vibe but without losing the edge that makes Latent feel fresh. Balraj’s presence probably means even more chaos and off-the-cuff moments.

Of course, controversy is never far behind. Sunil Pal, a veteran comedian known for never holding back, took another shot at Samay this week. He told paparazzi that Samay offered him Rs 25 lakh to appear on the show, but Pal turned it down because he didn’t want to use foul language. “He said I’d get 25 lakh, but I told him I won’t swear,” Pal explained. “He told me that was fine, but said the rest of the show would keep at it.” This little back-and-forth shines a spotlight on the ongoing debate about the show’s raw, at-times explicit style.

Pal kept going. When someone reminded him that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari had already been guests, he got snarky about Alia: “Wherever Alia goes, the swearing follows.” That jab went viral, and fans on both sides started lighting up social media. Neither Samay nor Alia has said anything about it, at least for now.

So, What’s coming in Episode 2?

Expect a mix of classic sketch comedy, sharp banter, and backstage stories from the world of Indian TV. Kiku’s timing, Chandan’s poker-faced humor, Haarsh’s sharp writing, and Samay’s own roast-heavy style. Fans are also hoping to see a softer side of Samay, as he shares the stage with the comedians that shaped his career. The episode is already live, and judging by the hype, it’s already stirring up plenty of conversation all weekend long.

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