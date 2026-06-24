India's Got Latent 2: When and Where to watch second episode of Samay Raina's show?

India's Got Latent Season 2 is off to a flying start with over 30 million views in two days. Here's when Samay Raina's Episode 2 will release and where fans can watch it online.

India's Got Latent Season 2: India’s Got Latent Season 2 is finally here, and, honestly, it’s already causing a buzz online. The first episode came out on June 20, 2026. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari showed up as guests. With over 30 million views on YouTube in just two days, it’s clear that audiences were eagerly waiting for Samay Raina’s unfiltered, chaotic brand of entertainment to return.

The excitement began when Netflix dropped a cryptic teaser announcing the new season. What really got everyone talking was the rumoured guest list that included Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, especially since their big film Alpha is also on the way. Once the episode aired, it was obvious why they were chosen for the premiere. The two actresses didn’t just sit quietly through the roasts; they gave it right back to Samay, matched his energy, and handled the madness with humour and grace. Their unexpected collaboration turned out to be one of the highlights of the episode.

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When second episode of India's Got Latent 2 dropping?

Now that the first episode is out and still trending, fans are already asking the big question — when is Episode 2 dropping? The wait is shorter than many expected. Netflix has confirmed that new episodes of Season 2 will release every two weeks. That means Episode 2 is scheduled to drop on July 4, 2026.

Where to watch India's Got Latent 2 episode 2?

The best part? You don’t need a Netflix subscription to watch it. The show is available in a unique simulcast on both Netflix and Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel. This makes it easily accessible for a wider audience.

India's Got Latent controversy

For those who may have forgotten, India’s Got Latent faced major controversy last year after remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija led to FIRs being filed against Samay and others. The show was eventually taken off the air. After more than a year, Samay made his comeback earlier this year with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he announced Season 2, leaving fans thrilled.

With Alia and Sharvari setting a fun tone in the premiere, expectations are high for the rest of the season. Whether it’s the raw humour, surprise celebrity guests, or Samay’s signature style, India’s Got Latent Season 2 is proving that people missed the show more than they realised.

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