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India's Got Latent 2 X review: Samai Raina's show faces BACKLASH online, fans call it 'Heavily scripted'

India's Got Latent Season 2 has sparked mixed reactions online after its Netflix and YouTube premiere. While some viewers praised the viral 'Donald Trump' act and celebrity appearances by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, others criticised the episode for feeling scripted and lacking the charm of the original show.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 21, 2026 8:55 AM IST
India's Got Latent 2 X review: Samai Raina's show faces BACKLASH online, fans call it 'Heavily scripted'

India's Got Latent Season 2 X Review: The internet is talking nonstop about India's Got Latent Season 2, which Netflix just released. Many fans shared their thoughts on X after the debut. Many thought that one contestant's performance saved the show, but others said the debut looked "heavily scripted."

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India's Got Latent 2 Twitter review

One user tweeted, "Watch it and form your own opinion! I think Donald Trump’s act was really good – it saved the episode." Another agreed, writing, "#DonaldTrump act saved #LatentSeason2 else all the contestants were terrible. Jokes r less cringe n no slang takes away the soul of #IndiasGotLatent."

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared on India's Got Latent Season 2 to promote their upcoming film Alpha. One user urged, "Samay Raina kindly stop this type film promotions on show bring back the OG show."

Another viewer criticised the episode for lacking authenticity, saying, "This first episode of #IndiasGotLatent Season 2 was painful to watch. It felt heavily scripted. I literally stopped watching it halfway through and couldn’t finish the episode. This time, it feels like it was made more as a cash grab than as an authentic show."

Samai Raina's show to be aired on Netflix and YouTube

After months of anticipation, Samay Raina's much-anticipated comeback to India's Got Latent Season 2 began on June 20 at 7 PM. Bollywood made its Latent stage debut with Alpha actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the season's first star guests. In contrast to the previous season, the new episodes will now be released once every two weeks and will stream concurrently on YouTube and Netflix, making the show available to both digital and over-the-top viewers.

India's Got Latent controversy

A number of jokes and comments made during the previous season of India's Got Latent caused internet outrage, which led to controversy. Following criticism of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on an episode, which resulted in police reports and extensive discussion on the limits of humour, the dispute grew more heated. Samay Raina removed the episodes from YouTube after the controversy, and the show was off-air for a few months until Season 2 debuted on Netflix and YouTube.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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