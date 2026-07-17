India's Got Latent Episode 3: Vishal Dadlani STEALS the show, Raghu Ram's savage comeback and Tanmay gets brutally ROASTED

India's Got Latent Season 2 returns with another laugh-out-loud episode as Vishal Dadlani joins Samay Raina, Raghu Ram, Tanmay Bhat and Yashraj on the panel. From jokes about last year's controversy to Tanmay's hilarious roasting and awkward contestant confessions, here's everything that happened in Episode 3.

India's Got Latent Episode 3: Vishal Dadlani STEALS the show, Raghu Ram's savage comeback and Tanmay gets brutally ROASTED

India's Got Latent Episode 3: Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram & Tanmay Bhat Jump In For the Craziest Panel Yet, After the wild ride of the first two episodes, India's Got Latent is back for Season 2, and this time, the chaos gets a boost. Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram, Tanmay Bhat, and Yashraj all pile onto Samay Raina’s couch who straight up calls this “the wildest panel so far.”

Right from the start, Samay gets a laugh, telling the audience they’re actually on time for once since, “There weren’t actors taking forever in hair and makeup.” and then, Samay turns to Raghu Ram back this season despite last year’s drama. Samay asks how life’s been, and Raghu fires back, “You can ask the cyber police. They’re keeping tabs on me thanks to you.” Samay laughs and thanks him for showing up again anyway. “I’m ready for round two,”, Vishal Dadlani’s first time on Latent. The crowd went crazy. Samay rattles off his credits, singer, songwriter, activist and tosses in a jab about night paragliding, “People end up breaking their fast after seeing him in the sky.”

Of course, someone’s gotta get roasted, and Tanmay Bhat’s first in line. Samay praises his weight loss, then jokes, “He’s on a special diet. He only eats when Yashraj releases a hit song.” It keeps going, Samay recalls some life advice from Tanmay: “He told me there’s no shortcut in life… and then he took Ozempic.” Tanmay just laughs as Samay calls him his go-to guy for big news. The episode isn’t all jokes, Samay keeps pushing the Teach For India initiative. Like before, there’s a QR code flashed on screen, and Samay urges viewers to help out with kids’ education.

So, What’s in store for Episode 3?

If these minutes tell us anything, you get exactly what you want from India’s Got Latent, unfiltered talk, shameless roasting, soul-baring confessions, weird talent, and Samay Raina riffing off anything and everything. Vishal Dadlani slides right into the madness, Raghu Ram’s all in on laughing about last year’s controversy, and Tanmay is, well, on fire. The show’s crazy comeback is still going strong.

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