India’s Got Latent Season 2 EXCLUSIVE: Who will be upcoming guests in Samay Raina’s show?

Find out the upcoming guests for Samay Raina's India's Got Latent season two here. Read ahead to find out which two guests are confirmed to be a part of the guest panel at Samay's show below.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent upcoming guests REVEALED

The one show that always finds itself in the headlines has to be comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. From controversies to scandals to court cases, Samay is trying to leave all of this behind and make his audience laugh with India’s Got Latent season two. Till now, only the first two episodes of this show have been released.

With star-studded guest panels for both these episodes, fans are very excited to know who the new guests are going to be. While there have been a lot of speculations about the show's guests, we got the names of two guests that you will be seeing in this show very soon. In an exclusive interview, our guest revealed the names of the upcoming guests on this famous show. Let's dive in to find out the names of the upcoming guests for Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season Two here.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent upcoming guests revealed

So far, two episodes of India's Got Latent Season Two have been aired. The winner from episode two, Kapil Dinkar, or as many of you might remember him, the singing cop, became quite popular after winning the title. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Kapil talked about his experience at the show and shared more about his life.

While Kapil told us wonderful things about his journey so far and how he balances work with his passion for music, he also gave us a spoiler for the upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent. During the interview, Kapil revealed that Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and beloved singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani will be one of the guest panellists that we will see on India's Got Latent Season Two. So far, there is no confirmation or denial from Netflix or YouTube about this comedy show yet.

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While speculations and rumours around Aujla coming to Samay's show as a panellist have been circulating online for the past three weeks, many thought that it was too good to be true. As we hope that this turns true, one thing is for sure: if Karan Aujla and Vishal Dadlani do join the panel, it could become one of the most anticipated episodes of India's Got Latent Season Two.

About Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season Two.

After its season one was cancelled, Samay Raina made his comeback and is back with a brand new India's Got Latent Season Two. The very first episode of this season aired on June 20, 2026, with guest stars like Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The second episode of the show aired on Friday, July 3, 2026. The guest panel for this show included Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

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