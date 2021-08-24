India’s hottest siblings Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam discover their hidden talents and show them on Kindda app

Oh, India, the land of one and thousands talents worthy to be shared with the world! Seems like this Kindda craze got not only mere Indians but the hottest Indian actors too. Recently, the hottest siblings of Indian television Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam joined the new snack video app Kindda with their super cool exclusive content. The brothers even made short videos, showed their acrobatic skills, and called their fans to join them on the Kindda app. Also Read - From Shakti to Kaatelal Sons, these 5 TV shows to go off air soon?

Both of them set a challenge on their Kindda accounts under the hashtags #siddharthtalent and #abhishektalent calling their fans to show their #kinddatalent to the world with the promise to show the best videos on their accounts. The new community of enthusiastic content creators seems to be rising. Kindda’s concept of empowering young people to share their talents through short videos is cool and engaging, for sure. Also Read - Siddharth Nigam fans trend 'I Am Hurt' and social media is left wondering — read tweets

Showing your #kinddatalent is a core mission of the app to empower people not to be shy and demonstrate their hidden talents to the world. Anything from singing to the acrobatic trick is worth showing to a like-minded community – discover and be discovered by millions! Various challenges, quests, super cool editing tools for creating and editing snack videos, and the “kinddest” community that helps to go viral and become a Kindda star.

In addition, all the activities and achievements on Kindda are rewarded by the platform, helping to level up as a content creator and, well, earn money. Yes, you’ve read it right. All achievements and activities on Kindda are rewarded by the app’s inner currency rubies that can be exchanged for real money with later updates!

Seems like everyone is a go-getter on Kindda, where everything works for more achievements, more awards, and more popularity!

Download Kindda now : https://kindda.onelink.me/tw9X/pbin