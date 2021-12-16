Ranveer Singh and were yesterday papped at the airport and their PDA won hearts. The actor who is known for his chivalry opened the car door for his wifey DP and even gave her a kiss on her cheeks that obviously made headlines. Also Read - Deepika Paduone for 83 VS Alia Bhatt for Brahmastra: Who looked hotter in red? VOTE NOW

However, there are certain sections of people on social media who are judging this act of Ranveer and Deepika and calling it insecurity of losing their popularity over and .

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 and ever since then, they have been all over social media. Their wedding pictures are just so beautiful and leave you asking for more. I fact there is no other news in the entertainment other than Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage and so the trolls are judging this move of Ranveer and Deepika. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan shares shirtless photos on Instagram; fans say 'thank you for bringing summer early Mr Roshan'

Earlier Deepika Padukone who had deleted all her photos from her Instagram account on December 31, 2020, stated a fresh start unarchived her wedding photos on December 9, the day Katrina and Vicky released their wedding pictures on their social media handles. This act of Deepika bought her a lot of criticism and claimed that she is 'insecure' as right now everyone is only talking about VicKat's wedding.

She not only unarchived her wedding pictures but even shared the picture from her first wedding anniversary that they celebrated by visiting Lord Venkasterwara temple.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in 83 directed by Kabir Khan. The actress will play the role of her wife while the actor will e seen portraying the character of cricket sensation Kapildev. As they kickstart their promotion, the couple have started making public appearance and this could be one of the reasons to unarchive all their photos together and their PDA at the airport. The actor while giving a kiss to Deepika even said that she is my producer, DP has turned producer with film 83.

Do you agree on this theory? Drop your comments in the box below.