Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced a film titled Inshallah with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The superstar's fans were excited to see the most celebrated director and actor duo coming back together after ages. It seems like that isn't happening anytime soon. The film has been reportedly shelved due to the massive showdown between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan. As per reports on News 18, the production designer Rubin Suchak told the publication that the film with Salman and Alia is not happening due to the showdown between the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He said, "Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn't make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn't want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location".

Talking about not doing a film with Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had said that he is a changed person, "Salman is a very dear friend. I wanted to work with him after Padmaavat. I put my best foot forward to make it happen. For whatever reason, it didn't turn out; we all change as people. So, he has changed, in his mind, I have changed. Of course, if I pick up the phone and talked to him, he will talk to me exactly the way, we have spoken in between also, he will talk to me exactly from where we left. So, it's not like we are strangers or we do not like each other or we do not speak to each other."

Alia was damn excited to this project as it was with Salman Khan but now the fans of both actors will have to wait for them to shine on the screen together like never before. For now Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Alia will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with .