One of the highlights of the 68th Filmfare Awards was the presence of as the host. His anchoring along with Maniesh Paul was a hoot. The moments on stage between and him are provided a lot of entertainment. Salman Khan is known to be quite funny. The superstar took a dig on the word Inshallah. and who were seated on the first row could not stop laughing. As we know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been planning a love story with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt as the leads. The movie had to be ultimately shelved. It seems Bhansali left upset about Alia Bhatt and kept her as the priority for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also Read - When Salman Khan asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to replace Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Katrina Kaif

It looks like the dialogue writers of Gangubai Kathiawadi were on stage to pick up the award. They were thanking the actress and said Inshallah. Salman Khan repeated the word, and the producer-actress could not stop laughing. Also Read - Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali creating the grandest set ever of 1,60,000 sq ft for Netflix series

IS SHAH RUKH KHAN COMING ON BOARD FOR SLB FILM?

There are multiple reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to revive Inshallah. The filmmaker might team up with on the same. They have given us a cult film like Devdas in the past. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in Dear Zindagi before. It seems Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were not on the same page with the script of Inshallah. They had some disagreements. But the two are still good friends. Also Read - These 7 most-awaited films of Ranveer Singh prove he will be the box office king

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most acclaimed movies from Bollywood in 2022. The movie is about the famous sex worker from the bylanes of Kamathipura who fought for the rights of the community. The movie got global love.