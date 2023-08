It was an eventful night for Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday as she hosted a party for her industry friends at her home in Mumbai. The get together was attended by Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla among others. Several pictures and videos from inside the party have been going viral on social media, where the guests can be seen having a gala time at Kareena’s home. Also Read - Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj in legal trouble after disparaging tweets on India's lunar mission; actor reacts to backlash

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from her house party

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from her house party. In the first picture, Karan Johar could be seen talking on the phone and having a hearty laugh. "Rocky in the house," wrote Kareena in the caption. The next picture featured Kareena with Malaika as the duo posed in their Kaftans and showed off their toned legs. "Kaftan girls forever," wrote Kareena in the caption.

Another picture had Kareena hugging her best friend Amrita Arora while Amrita planted a kiss on Kareena's cheek. The caption of the image read, "It's called forever."

Amrita too shared a picture from the night-in and wrote “Rocky with his Ranis.”

Recently, Kareena was in Delhi and was asked about her thoughts about India’s moon mission, Chandrayaan-3. The actor said that she is eagerly awaiting for the landing and will watch it with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

“It's a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath," Kareena said at the event.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and also features Kapil Sharma in a special role. The actor will also be seen in a film directed by Hansal Mehta. The film is a murder mystery, which is inspired by true events where Kareena will be playing the role of a detective.